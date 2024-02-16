18 February ultimatum for vendors in Bulawayo to leave 5th Avenue

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has given a Sunday ultimatum for vendors operating along 5th Avenue to leave the road or risk having their wares confiscated.

The council is on a drive to decongest the city with its operation targeting illegal taxi operators and vendors operating on the pavements of the city’s road.

BCC in conjunction with Terracotta 0 Private Limited reopened Egodini taxi rank and Informal traders on February 5, with authorities directing commuter operators to stop operating from the central business district.

The council, after engaging with informal traders, resolved to open 5th Avenue and some sections of 2nd Avenue for vending, subject to the renovation of the places.

This meant the council temporarily closed to cater for the construction of vending bays.

In a statement on Friday Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube gave an ultimatum to vendors to leave the streets or risk being raided.

“All traders and vending activities along 5th Avenue are requested to vacate the road to allow the implementation of the Council resolution of the 7th February 2024 no later than Sunday, 18 February 2024. Failure to comply will lead to enforcement. This is to accommodate cleaning of the area, demarcation of bays, and construction of safe working spaces and allocation of vending bays in the usual manner,” said Mr Dube.

He said the council resolved to temporarily close a portion of 5th Avenue to accommodate 500 informal trading bays.

Mr Dube said informal traders through their representatives have been informed of the council’s resolutions to vacate the streets.

“Meetings have been held by the city and members of the Bulawayo Informal Sector Working Group for the implementation of the resolution. At the meetings held earlier this week, members and leaders of the various associations were requested to inform their members that a portion of 5th Avenue will be temporarily closed to accommodate vending bays. Roadshows and public announcements are also being carried out to engage the informal sector,” said Mr Dube.

He said all the informal traders are required to have a valid vendor’s licence before they start operating in the city centre.

Mr Dube said registration is being done at Dugmore Vending Offices (former Dugmore Clinic) along Basch Street and 6th Avenue.

He said informal traders should pay a central business district licence fee costing US$23 per year, and monthly rentals of $11,50 per month.

At the moment it is alleged that vendors operating illegally are paying space barons US$1 per day.

Mr Dube said those operating outside the city centre are expected to pay US$11,50 annually while paying US$5,75 monthly rentals.

He said applicants are required to produce a copy of their Identity Document (ID), processed fingerprint forms (vetted by CID), proof of residence for a property in Bulawayo (in the form of a water or electricity, bill, two passport-size photos and requisite fees for the license.

Mr Dube said those trading in fruits and vegetables should produce pre-examination for contagious diseases and lessons on food handling with the City of Bulawayo Health Services Department (Khami Road Clinic).

-@nqotshili