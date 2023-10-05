22 areas to face 7 hour electricity outage in western region

Zesa employees attend to broken cables in this file photo

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

UP to 22 areas in the Zesa western region including Bulawayo, will be without electricity for about seven hours on 6 October due to scheduled maintenance.

In a statement on X (Twitter), the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company said the maintenance will start tomorrow from 9 am to 4 pm.

“The affected areas are Burnside, Fourwinds, Douglasdale, Part of Waterford, Fortunes Gate, Tshabalala Game Sanctuary, Plumtree Town, Plumtree Hotel, Figtree Hotel, Figtree, Matopos National Park, Mbokodo Abbatoir, Matopos Research, Icrisat, Tsholotsho, Marula, Howmine, Solusi university, Mananda, Cyrene Mission, Usher School, Redwood and the surrounding areas,” read the statement.

Affected residents are advised to regard all installations as live to avoid electrocution.

“Customers are advised to treat all power circuits as live during the period as power can be restored without any notice,” reads the statement.