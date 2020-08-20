25 dance groups shortlisted for Ama2000 dance challenge

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TWENTY-FIVE dance groups have successfully entered the Ama2000 Pantsula dance video competition which is being run by arts stable Moyoxide Ideations in a bid to revive the Pantsula dance genre.

Entries for the dance challenge for Victory Siyanqoba’s song, Ama2000 closed last Saturday with the ultimate winner who is going to be given R500 set to be announced on August 31. The second placed and third placed dancers will take home R350 and R200 respectively.



Executive director of Moyoxide Ideations and Victory Siyanqoba, Desire Moyo aka Moyoxide said: “We received 25 entries and the adjudication process will start on the 20thof August, ending on the 25th. The adjudication panel comprises of three artistes, Thuba Gumede who is the chief judge alongside Tsungai Tsikirai and Future Sibanda.” – @mthabisi_mthire