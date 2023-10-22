3 years in jail for possessing mbanje, wire snares 

By Peter Matuka, Chronicle Correspondent

A MAN from Chinego Village under Chief Pashu in Binga will spend three years in jail for dealing in drugs after being found with close to 200 mbanje plants in his tomato garden and possessing wire snares linked to poaching.

Following a tip-off, police visited Million Munkombwe’s homestead where they found 197 plants of mbanje.

Upon further search, the police recovered 93 wire snares, which Mukombwe used to trap animals and birds.

He was immediately arrested and charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs and possessing wire snares.

Munkombwe (42) pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Fungai Dzimiri on Thursday.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment of which one year was suspended for five on condition of good behaviour on the first charge.

On the second charge, Munkombwe was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The magistrate said both sentences with run concurrently. Prosecutors said police from Kamativi reacted to a tip-off and proceeded to Munkombwe’s homestead where they found 197 mbanje plants in a garden among tomato plants. Police also recovered the 93 wire snares and immediately arrested Mukombwe.