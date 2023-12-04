4 dead 11 injured in horrific accident

Midlands Bureau

Four people died, two of them on the spot while the other two on admission to Gweru Provincial Hospital (GPH) when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in burst a tyre near Shangani Business Centre yesterday morning.

A total of 11 passengers escaped with various degrees of injuries.

The injured as well as the deceased were ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

GPH superintendent Dr Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed the development yesterday afternoon.

“A report for an accident that occurred at 10 km peg to shangani following a tyre burst of an aminibus. On spot two deceased, one deceased on way to the hospital, one deceased in casualty,” he said.

Dr Mashingaidze said 11 passengers were attended to, with injuries, in casualty ward.

“Four were already admitted, five pending admissions and one was discharged and went home,” he said.

Dr Mashingaidze said two are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).