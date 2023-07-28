5 KGs Crystal Meth, 2 KGs dagga intercepted by police

Prince Ngwenya, Online Reporter

Police in Zimbabwe have intercepted a bag that contained nearly nearly 5Kgs of Crystal Meth and 2kgs of dagga that was headed to Bulawayo from Beitbridge as they up the ante on the war against drugs and substance abuse.

This latest drug bust is part of three arrests by police of people found in possession of Crystal Meth, dagga and Methcathinone (Kat). One suspect is still at large, according to National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified the fight against illegal drug peddling syndicates in the country and assures the public of readiness to ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

“On 22nd July 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare recovered 2,235 kilogrammes of dagga and 4,94 kilogrammes of Crystal Meth after receiving information from an informant that he had been given a bag in Beitbridge containing the drugs by a suspect who is yet to be identified. The drugs were to be delivered to a certain man in Bulawayo.”

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb a drug peddler was nabbed with Kat at the Yonah Shopping Centre.

“Meanwhile, on 23rd July 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Bulawayo reacted to a tip off and arrested Mbonisi Mpofu (46) at Yonah Shopping Centre, Entumbane in connection with illegal possession of three (3) grammes of Methacathinone with a street value of $40 800.00,” he said.

In another case, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a man was arrested with Crystal Meth.

“On 21st July 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics acted on received information and arrested Tinashe Utete (24) at Tashinga Car Park, Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza for unlawful possession of 5.34 grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZW$300 000.00.

“In a related case, Precious Manyere (37) was arrested at a house along Dunmore Street, Queensdale, Harare on 21st July 2023 for illegal possession of one (1) gramme of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZWL$ 70 000.00,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi also indicated that criminals involved in drug trafficking and peddling in communities will certainly be arrested and urged the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the Police.