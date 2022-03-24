53 escape from Beitbridge quarantine

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A total of 53 returnees have escaped from the Beitbridge quarantine centre.

In their twitter page police said the absconders escaped from the facility on March 17 and 18.

“Police are investigating 53 cases of abscondment from Beitbridge Quarantine Centre on 17 March and 18 March.

“The ZRP urges all visitors and citizens entering the country to go through all necessary protocols which were put in place by the Government of Zimbabwe to curtail the spread of Covid-19,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu