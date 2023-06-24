A symphony of speed and elegance

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

Outside the bustling city centre of Gweru, an asphalt track is the stage of the mesmerising displays of automotive prowess. Hundreds of spectators are gathered, their eyes fixated on the cars that would soon unleash a whirlwind of adrenaline-fuelled spectacle.

As the engines roar to life, the symphony of drifting starts. The cars drift into circles at breathtaking speed, leaving trails of white smoke and in the process raising a lot of dust. Stunt performers fearlessly hung out of windows, defying gravity and captivating the audience with their audacity. Among them, Chaka from Bulawayo stole the show, releasing the steering wheel while his sidekick Lobengula dangled upside down from an open car door. Their vehicle continued its mesmerising dance of power and control.

In this world of drifting, the applause is the ultimate prize. Drivers take turns showcasing their skills, vying for the admiration and adulation of the crowd. Such was the scene that unfolded during the thrilling Gweru drifting event, held at the Cargill Depot.

Excitement permeated the atmosphere as fans mingled, capturing the moment with pictures and videos, their spirits lifted by the pulsating music that resonated from the speakers.

But what lies beneath this captivating display of talent and spectacle drifting enthusiasts invest hours in their garages, meticulously transforming old BMW carcasses into racing machines. These vehicles boast pimped engines, enhanced suspensions and thunderous exhaust pipes, transforming them into works of art on wheels.

The second edition of the show also featured a line-up of talented musicians, including Holy Ten, Uncle Epatan, and DJs Tatenda Mashonganyika (Mash) and Ngonidzashe Ndlela (Xrey). The fusion of music and motorsport elevated the event to new heights, captivating the audience and immersing them in a realm where exhilaration and rhythm merged seamlessly.

Dressed to impress, the attendees added their own touch of elegance to the occasion. Ladies adorned themselves in fashionable outfits, enhancing the visual spectacle with their unique style. The air was filled with laughter, clinking glasses and the aroma of delectable food as attendees indulged in the vibrant atmosphere of the day.

But what drives these individuals to partake in the art of drifting? For many, it is a testament to their mastery of car control. The delicate co-ordination of counter steer, throttle modulation, and brake control allows them to shift the weight balance of the car, navigating turns with grace and precision. It is an art form that teaches them the limits of their vehicles and instils a profound sense of control. Others are captivated by the sheer adrenaline rush of pushing a car to its limits, manoeuvring it sideways with billowing smoke trailing behind.

Within the City of Progress, as Gweru is affectionately known, drifting has attracted a diverse array of participants. Notably, some companies and exhibitors have recognised the allure of this sport and have joined the fray, enriching the experience for all. The community spirit thrives as different backgrounds converge in celebration of automotive artistry.

Popularised in Soweto in the late 1980s, drifting has evolved from a funeral ritual to a recognised motorsport.

Raza, the visionary behind the Gweru drifting show and the esteemed Mahogany Lighting and Sounds, reflected on the success of the event.

“This past weekend, we held the second edition of the Gweru drifting show. We still have two more to go this year,” he said with a beaming smile.

The event surpassed his expectations, delivering thrills and entertainment to the enthusiastic crowd without any hiccups or challenges.

Raza’s passion for drifting extends beyond the realm of entertainment. He spoke passionately about the positive impact the sport had on the youth, diverting their attention away from drug and substance abuse.

“With drifting, we now have the youths showing interest and engaging in this exhilarating activity. It provides them with a purpose, a productive outlet that keeps them away from harmful influences. It’s truly gratifying to play a part in the development of our community,” he said.

As the mastermind behind Mahogany Lighting and Sound, Raza and his team are dedicated to expanding the realm of entertainment for the youth. In addition to the spinning event, they have established the popular Gweru Bowling Club, a hub that has various recreational activities. Plans are underway to introduce a basketball club, ensuring a multitude of options for the youths.

“We believe in empowering our community from within. By offering diverse avenues of entertainment, we are fostering a sense of unity and enabling personal growth,” Raza explained.

Mash, one of Raza’s partners at Mahogany Lighting and Sound, expressed his delight at their role in employing local youths through their enterprises.

“This company is a testament to the power of youth-driven initiatives. We are not waiting for outsiders to come and develop our community. Instead, we are taking charge, creating opportunities and making a difference right here at home,” Mash asserted with determination.

Xrey, another integral member of the team, highlighted the importance of adhering to safety regulations and guidelines.

“We are proud members of the Zimbabwe Spinners Association, a professional body that ensures the safety of both drivers and spectators during drifting events. Our strict rules and oversight guarantee that these awe-inspiring acts take place within a closed arena, minimising the risk of harm or injury,” Xrey said, underlining the responsible nature of their endeavours.

As the event wound down, AK47, one of the esteemed drivers and performers, graciously shared insights into the world of drifting.

“To get started, you’ll need a rear-wheel-drive car with a limited slip differential or a welded differential. Combine that with a manual gearbox, a resilient clutch, a functioning handbrake, and coil-over suspension. Oh, and don’t forget a supportive bucket seat. These ingredients will make your drifting experience much more enjoyable and allow you to attack the turns with vigour and confidence.”

In a final reflection on the event, Chaka and Lobengula, the awe-inspiring duo from Bulawayo, said the enjoy entertaining crowds.

“It’s a hugely exhilarating experience. The driving you witness here is some of the most exciting you’ll ever see. From Lobengula hanging from car doors to our heart-pounding performances, it’s simply what we love doing,” Chaka said.