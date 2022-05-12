A touch of nostalgia…Former players reminisce epic encounters

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE pundits call it a rivalry like no other, a game that stretches way beyond the white lines of the football pitch and starts way before the 3pm kick-off.

It aptly sums up Sunday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match pitting Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Touted as the league’s biggest attraction, the match typifies a theatre that goes beyond the reach of the ordinary follower of the game.

There is more; the contest is etched in history as much as it brings in yesteryear moments to those that have tasted its bitter and sweet moments on and off the field.

Statistics and facts to the history behind the epic encounter do not matter, as yesteryear players from both teams will say.

They agree that the week leading up to what is called the “Battle of Zimbabwe” is different, as nothing else supersedes anticipation to the weekend clash.

Dynamos have won seven and drawn two games in the last nine league outings this season, while Bosso have posted just two victories and six stalemates.

Their match against FC Platinum a fortnight ago was abandoned at 1-1 and the final outcome will be determined in the boardroom.

Ex-players, who once in their lifetime experienced the tussle between the country’s two most supported teams, say history has so much to offer in as much as anxiety that accompanies the match grips the fans.

“For this game, everything changes,” former Bosso defender Gift Lunga Jr said.

“You will realise that the impending Dynamos clash had an impact on the Bosso vs Bulawayo Chiefs result last Sunday.

It wouldn’t be surprising to notice that the boys already had their minds on the Dynamos game.

You will notice that maybe the boys forgot the job at hand because of the big fixture coming.

“This is a game that is determined by the players.

There is little input from the coach in this one.

The players are the ones who have to do the business.

“Going into this one, Dynamos have an edge, but every time Bosso play DeMbare, the players will rise to the occasion, just like they did during the Independence Cup final.

You will expect the boys to bring the same fighting spirit.”

Noel Cele, who broke into the Bosso first team in 1996, said this is a game where stars are created.

“The training session in the build-up to the game changes.

Before even the coach does anything, you will realise that everyone’s spirit is high.

A game of this calibre places you in the limelight because the whole country has its eyes on this game.

“Imagine if you score in such a game; everyone in different parts of the country will know your name and the next thing they will want to see you in person playing.

So basically, the atmosphere in camp changes,” said Cele.

“These games are not determined by the coaches, but just self-motivating.

Everyone wants to play in that game and training that week will be tense because everyone will be fighting to be in the team,” he said.

Former Dynamos captain Murape Murape said motivation for the game always comes from wanting to disappoint the multitude of Bosso fans at Barbourfields Stadium.

“Motivation for the game comes from wanting to disappoint the multitude of Highlanders fans that will be there.

It’s not a normal week when you are going to play Bosso.

“The week leading to the Bosso game is different from any other.

You will find out that even the injured players will play through their injuries because they don’t want to miss this game,” said Murape.

“Everyone will be fighting to make the team and to deliver to the best of their ability.

The pressure of this game is different from any other game.

But in order to control the pressure, one needs to be confident and put in the work at training.

This is a game that proves how big you are as a player.

“As Dynamos, we enjoy the support at Barbourfields Stadium.

The atmosphere is nice and that is what is motivating.

The Barbourfields Stadium pitch is so close to the stands that you feel like the fans are just next to you and this makes the atmosphere terrific.

At a stage like that as a player, you want nothing else but to be at your best.”

