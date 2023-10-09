All set for BULAWAYO Basketball Association 2023/24 season opener

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Basketball Association (BBA) secretary general Francis Dube says it is all systems go ahead of the start of the 2023/24 provincial season set for this weekend.

BBA held their pre-season competition at the weekend which saw Giants beat Legends 21-19 to win the men’s category, while Lakers Mzansi lost 14-21 to Bulawayo City Towers in the women’s final.

Now, the focus turns to the season proper.

“We had a successful pre-season and now we are ready to get league action this coming weekend. We expect to start our season next weekend so that we have our first half running up to 23 December when we normally have a Christmas break.

We should be concluding our fixture list in the next few days,” he said.

The teams expected to take part in the league this year are Legends, Nust A, Titans, Giants, Lakers Supermed, Lakers A, Highlanders, Nust B, Mavericks and Wolves.

In the ladies division, the eight teams expected to be part of the league are Lakers Mzansi, Highlanders, Mavericks, Lakers Empire, Bulawayo City Towers, Nust and Lakers GlenLodge.

-@innocentskizoe