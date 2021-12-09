All set for Miss Summer 2021 Gwanda

09 Dec, 2021 - 14:12 0 Views
0 Comments
All set for Miss Summer 2021 Gwanda Nia Entertainment founder Queen Theance

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

THE ramp is set for the inaugural Miss Summer 2021 Gwanda which will be held on Saturday at the Aquaworld leisure centre in Gwanda.

The pageant is expected to spruce up the modelling industry which is slowly finding its feet in the mining town.

Ten models are set to lead in the catwalk with an array of performances from artistes that include Zhezhingtonz, Mt bwillingaz, Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho, Jovis and Tizzie. The judges will be model Shadel and Anita Nesh from Girl Talk Zimbabwe.

Said Nia Entertainment founder Queen Theance: “As Nia Entertainment in partnership with Queen Pinky we are a new company that is all about promoting new talent and bringing different entertainment in Gwanda. This time around, we’ve decided to revive the town’s modelling industry.

“The models are geared up and ready to show off their talent thus people should expect something great.” – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting