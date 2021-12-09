All set for Miss Summer 2021 Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

THE ramp is set for the inaugural Miss Summer 2021 Gwanda which will be held on Saturday at the Aquaworld leisure centre in Gwanda.

The pageant is expected to spruce up the modelling industry which is slowly finding its feet in the mining town.

Ten models are set to lead in the catwalk with an array of performances from artistes that include Zhezhingtonz, Mt bwillingaz, Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho, Jovis and Tizzie. The judges will be model Shadel and Anita Nesh from Girl Talk Zimbabwe.

Said Nia Entertainment founder Queen Theance: “As Nia Entertainment in partnership with Queen Pinky we are a new company that is all about promoting new talent and bringing different entertainment in Gwanda. This time around, we’ve decided to revive the town’s modelling industry.

“The models are geared up and ready to show off their talent thus people should expect something great.” – @mthabisi_mthire