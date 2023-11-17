Amin Soma challenges Bosso leadership

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders player Amin Soma Phiri has challenged the Bosso leadership to consider treating the team’s greats with more respect.

Phiri, a very close associate to the late Rahman Gumbo, was at pains to challenge the Johnfat Sibanda-led Bosso leadership to honour former players.

“We might have differences but we should respect each other. My parents never watched football but I respect the way Highlanders buried my father. It was a great Bosso leadership. Let’s have that spirit back. Bosso has not been visible in all this. We needed to see the Highlanders lead from the front just like they did to the late Adam Ndlovu and Titus Majola among others. Chicken Inn went their way out and made sure they welcomed my departed brother Rahman Gumbo’s body and Highlanders were not there,” said Phiri.

Chicken Inn secretary general Tavengwa Hara said: “It is very painful to lose such a person like Rahman. He was our former coach and he did well with us. When he left the club, he said he was going to leave us in the safe hands of his younger brother Nkosana. We thought we were going to celebrate that Nkosana had managed to help our division two earn promotion to division one. We say go well Rahman, go to the second world, we will meet you there.”