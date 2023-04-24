Aphiwe and Sobancane debut album launch a success in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MANGWE’S “finest maskandi duo” Aphiwe and Sobancane pulled off a lovely show in the heart of Johannesburg on 22 April as they launched their debut album titled Imibuzo.

The well-attended show was held at Waqala Car Wash Complex Betrams between 2pm and 6pm with the duo being supported by Mfana ka Jobe at an event organised by Joyful Ncube.

People came from as far as Pretoria to support the fast-rising artistes who were performing for the second time in South Africa.

Aphiwe and Sobancane performed songs from their album which include Ukufa, Abagulayo featuring Vusa Mangena, Umbuzo, Izimnyama, Ntombi, Nhliziyo Yami and Izinyembezi zothando.

From the trending videos on social media, it shows that attendees enjoyed tracks that include Ukufa, Umbuzo and their hit Izimnyama.

Also present at the event was one of the pioneers of Maskandi in Zimbabwe Zinjaziyaluma who gave words of encouragement to the duo.

Some notable personalities included Mamaz Sizani and Malipiti among many others. The event was also attended by local South African residents which showed that the duo’s influence has crossed over the Limpopo River.

After the event, they proceeded to Ndozis restaurant where the party continued till late.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from South Africa, Sobancane said:”Saturday’s work was very awesome and we are pleased with how things went. We are happy for all the support and everyone who came in numbers,” he said.

Said Aphiwe: “I am very happy with how people attended our launch. We promise that next time we will bring even more fire on stage as they have shown that they really like our art,” he said.

