Innocent Kurira, [email protected] HIGHLANDERS have partnered Better Brands ahead of the start of the new season, in a move that is set to ease the club’s financial burden. Better Brands is owned by businessman and Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Pedzai “Scot” Sakupwanya. Tonde Sakupwanya, the Better Brands managing director, said he was not at liberty to divulge […]