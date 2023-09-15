Armed robbers blow up safe after assaulting security guard

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

FOUR men blew up a safe at a service station and stole US$518 after attacking a security guard with iron rods.

In a statement, police said investigations into the robbery that occurred at Kuwadzana 6, Harare are underway.

“The suspects used an explosive to open the safe and stole $518, two solar batteries and a cellphone,” said police.

Police appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Kuwadzana 6. Four suspects armed with iron rods attacked the security guard who was on duty at the service station before blowing open the safe using an explosive.”

“The suspects stole US$518 cash, two solar batteries, and a cellphone. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.