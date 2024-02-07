Art and dialogue to be used to combat drug abuse in Zimbabwe

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Drug and substance abuse is a growing menace that threatens the well-being and development of communities in Zimbabwe. To address this issue, a local art practitioner and a grassroots NGO have teamed up to organise a show that will raise awareness and mobilise action against this scourge.

The show, dubbed “Community Engagement Show”, will take place at Inyathi Youth Centre in Mpopoma on Friday. It will feature performances by Bambelela Arts Ensemble and Pumula Junction Dance Crew, two groups that use art as a tool for social change.

The show is an initiative of Kudakwashe Takundwa, the founder of Culxure Mag, a multi-award-winning online platform that promotes Zimbabwean culture and arts. Takundwa said he was motivated by the alarming levels of drug and substance abuse and mental health issues among the youth.

“This project comes in to amplify the clarion call against drug and substance abuse especially amongst the youths. The Community Engagement series is a community driven approach that will give the communities a platform not only to mirror themselves but also challenge them to take the lead role in coming up with mitigation measures to this crisis,” he said.

He added that he wanted to use his platform to “help deal with a problem that has slowly affected our youths in Zimbabwe as well as contributing to a dialogue on how to find ways to deal with drug and substance abuse.”

The show is also supported by ORAP Zenzele, a grassroots NGO that works with rural and urban communities to foster development and empowerment.

The acting CEO of ORAP Zenzele, Steward Mantula, said the NGO values workplace and community wellness as one of its strategic pillars.

“With grassroots communities being leaders for development and agents for behaviour change through dialogues, the influx of drugs into the communities poses a serious threat to the mission and vision of the organisation and that of the communities we serve.

“Drugs and substance abuse is a major barrier to meaningful community participation in development initiatives especially the youth who form the future of development. Drug and substance abuse is a major ingredient to high crime rates in both urban and rural spaces where we operate,” he said

He said ORAP Zenzele takes pride in taking a stand against drug and substance abuse through awareness raising and mobilisation of youth into various development initiatives. He said the show is part of a series of dialogues and initiatives aimed at eliminating the practice for community wellness and development

The show aims to unite the community, including its leaders, youths, women, and girls, in a discussion about the most effective practices to address the drug problem in their communities. It will also feature presentations from the police and other stakeholders who will engage with the community and offer guidance and support. The show will run for three hours and will showcase how art can be used to advocate for a healthy lifestyle and a drug-free society.

@MbuleloMpofu