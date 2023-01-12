Artistes invited to audition for Miss/Mr Rural Tourism Zim performance slots

The Chronicle

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Mental Voices Trust, organisers of the Miss/Mr Rural Tourism Zimbabwe pageant have invited artistes who are interested in providing entertainment at the national finals to attend auditions taking place in Bulawayo tomorrow.

Auditions are open for all at the Hloseni Arts offices (behind the Bulawayo Theatre at the Centenary Park) from 2PM. Some who will be selected will also stand a chance to perform at district shows.

The pageants have been rebranded from Miss Rural Zimbabwe and Mr Rural Zimbabwe to Miss Rural Tourism Zimbabwe and Mr Rural Tourism Zimbabwe after organisers partnered with the Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality ministry.

Through the forthcoming pageant, Mental Voices Trust hopes to ensure models and performing artistes advocate for mental health in rural areas among other things.

This is a rural-themed event hence if you know how good your cultural ancestries are, then this is your chance to showcase your traditional roots.

