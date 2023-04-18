Artistes upbeat ahead of Uhuru celebrations

Showbiz Writer

TODAY, Zimbabwe is celebrating its 43rd birthday and what’s a better way to do that than through song and dance?

Since 1980, the Independence Gala has been an annual fixture and this year, it is taking place at Pfura Stadium, Mount Darwin Centre in Mashonaland Central province.

Zimbabwe’s 43rd birthday celebrations are being held under the theme: “[email protected]: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo.”

The Independence Gala will see a cocktail of talent from different provinces converge to provide free entertainment for members of the public. Artistes billed to perform at the gala include DT BiO Mudimba, Shumba Chief Hwenje, Holy Ten, Sandra Ndebele, Leonard Zhakata, DJ Fantan, Sulumani Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Mathias Mhere, Melody Mupindi and Mark Ngwazi.

Speaking ahead of the celebrations, one of the regular Independence Gala performers, Jeys Marabini said the importance of Independence Day cannot be over-emphasised as it screams patriotism.

“It makes us understand that for us to freely express our talents to the masses, some people sacrificed their lives. Independence Day is not about politics, but rather, a celebration of freedom for every citizen irrespective of political or religious affiliation,” said Marabini.

Sandra Ndebele who is raring to perform at the celebrations said Independence Day should be an excursion for “born frees”.

“Those born after Independence or born-frees are usually ignorant of what independence truly means. We just believe in what we read and are told but Independence Day serves as a reminder and a lesson to those who have misconstrued views of the liberation struggle. It’s a history lesson to foster patriotism.

“Besides it being a lesson, it’s a celebration for everyone as evidenced in masses filling up the stadium and enjoying the military festivities as well as exhibitions from the drum majorettes. Young ones will surely have a tale to tell their grandchildren one day,” she said while adding that she is ready to perform at the gala.

Sungura singer DT Bio Mudimba of the Kujatajata fame said it is all systems go for the Independence Day celebrations.

“Everything is set for tomorrow. I’ll deliver a good performance and share two of my new songs that are part of a new project that I’m working on. It’ll be a joyous day for Zimbabwe and I’m up for the task,” said DT Bio Mudimba.

Mashonaland Central’s very own star, Selmor Mtukudzi told our sister paper our Harare Bureau that she is honoured to feature at the celebrations.

“It feels great to be booked to perform, especially at national events like this and being a local kid, I feel this is a lifetime opportunity for me and the province,” she said.

“Independence means freedom, especially for our generation. At such events, we get to learn and understand more about our country. I’m also happy that the programme involves kids. We need the continuity in terms of upholding the pride of the nation and having them at such events is good,” said the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s daughter.

Last year heralded a new dawn when the Independence Day main celebrations were held outside Harare for the first time. They were held in Bulawayo at Babourfields Stadium thereby affording artistes from Bulawayo an opportunity to showcase their talents before a huge crowd. Rhumba artiste, Madlela Skhobokhobo appreciated the idea of decentralising such events.

The genesis of this event of national significance saw the late Jamaican reggae maestro Bob Marley performing the song Zimbabwe, which heralded freedom for the masses.