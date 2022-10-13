Baba Shero heads to Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

SUNGURA ace, Alick Macheso who is currently riding high with his latest release, ‘Tinosvitswa Nashe’ will this Friday descend on the mining town with a show lined up at his usual hunting ground, Gulez Gardens.

Fresh from a successful international tour to market his 12th album, the king of sungura is expected to be accompanied by his Orchestra Mberikwazvo outfit as he continues to take the album to the people.

Macheso is also currently making waves with the video of ‘Kutadzirana’ which many say captures the imagination.

Buoyed by the return of chanter Jonasi Kasamba who had travelled to his native Democratic Republic of Congo to mourn his mother, Kwekwe fans are indeed poised for a thriller.

Show promoter Yellow Malew said all was set for the show.

“It’s always an honour to have an artist like Macheso performing in our town. We’re really thrilled to be one of the first ones to host him soon after his return from his international tour,” he said.