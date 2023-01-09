Bhadilah to take Vuwani Ri Foste to schools

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

After the successful launch of Bhadilah’s Vuwani Ri Foste fashion label last year, the artiste has set his eyes on taking the brand to schools to motivate pupils.

The launch by the self-proclaimed Amaviano (combination of Venda and Amapiano) musician caught the attention of many.

Vuwani ri foste literally means ‘Vukani sifose’ in Ndebele and it acts as a motivational gesture.

Said Bhadilah: “This year I’ll be launching a Vuwani Ri Foste tour around Beitbridge schools as I seek to motivate young students and also remind people that their talents can sustain them. The tour will be more of a guiding and counselling session as I believe that as artistes, we have a huge role in changing the perspectives of the young generation.”

He said his fans should also gear up for collaborations with South African acts, more videos and an EP. – @mthabisi_mthire