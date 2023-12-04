Bikita Minerals heralds a new economic dawn for Masvingo

President Mnangagwa with mine officials during the commissioning of Bikita Minerals Company Spodumene and Petalite processing plants in Bikita recently (Picture by Justin Mutenda)

Lingani Nyika, in Masvingo

THE commissioning of the US$300 million Bikita Minerals’ spodumene and petalite processing plants in Masvingo Province has ignited excitement among locals who are set to benefit through value addition and sustainable development.

Located in the Bikita hills of Masvingo province, Bikita Minerals has been an active mining site for around 100 years.

For over 50 years, the mining and extraction of lithium, has been at the centre of Bikita Minerals’ activities. Today, Bikita Minerals is the world’s foremost supplier of the lithium mineral, petalite.

Spodumene, considered the most important lithium ore, is used in manufacturing mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, automotive batteries, and in the ceramics industry.

President Mnangagwa officially commissioned the Chinese Sinomine Resource Group-owned Bikita Minerals Spodumene and Petalite Processing plants last week Wednesday.

With the advent of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, the focus is now on value addition and beneficiation as that has far-reaching economic ripple effects, which include job creation and an increased tax base for the Government.

Sinomine acquired the mine for US$180 million in January last year and began the process of expanding the plants.

The completion and commissioning of the plants is a milestone achievement, particularly for the province, which will benefit socially and economically from the mine.

It will enable the implementation of infrastructure development such as schools and health facilities in line with the Second Republic agenda of “leaving no one and no place behind” in terms of development.

Chief Ishmael Marozva of Bikita District said the completion of the Bikita Minerals spodumene and petalite processing plants and their refurbishment has created employment opportunities for youths.

“Bikita Minerals will help young people by creating enabling opportunities for employment, clean water supply, and construction of hospitals, clinics, and schools in line with Vision 2030,” he said.

“We had 350 young people working at Bikita Minerals although most of them were not locals. However, today, we now have over 800 local youths working in Bikita Minerals. The refurbishment of Bikita Minerals has created jobs for local youths.”

A local resident of Mr James Tonongorai said: “This is a wonderful initiative by the Government because ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo’ and young people must, therefore embrace this concept and contribute towards building the country. We also expect the mine to benefit local people in Bikita first.”

Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, said the country’s drive towards attaining economic sustainability through this project is a shot in the arm of the province.

“We are grateful as a province that we continue to be beneficiaries of the gains of His Excellency, President Mnangagwa’s economic diplomacy, particularly under the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ philosophy,” he said.

“We will thus, with unity of purpose across all provincial stakeholders, seek to drive economic growth, attract investment and mould a friendly ecosystem for entrepreneurship, research, and development thus supporting the vision of His Excellency of being an upper middle-income economy by 2030.”

Minister Chadzamira said the positive impact of the Bikita Minerals project is expected to improve the social well-being of communities in Bikita district.

“The power line, planned rural electrification and many more social corporate responsibility programmes will transform the quality of life of our communities. The Second Republic has undoubtedly reflected its commitment to achieving sustainability through development projects,” he said.

Minister Chadzamira reiterated that more than 500 completed projects have seen the growth of Masvingo Province.

“Devolution programmes, infrastructure development and agriculture achievements are being felt by our grassroots communities. The province has been transformed through the completion of 537 projects while more than 100 other projects are still ongoing,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said while the plants he commissioned on Wednesday come in handy, the ultimate goal for the lithium sub-sector is to produce batteries and other clean energy-related products that should feed into the multi-billion-dollar Mapinga Mines to Energy Industrial Park.

As the country’s economy continues to grow in leaps and bounds, the President charged companies to work hand in glove with the Government in the expansion and modernisation of existing infrastructure to facilitate trade and commerce.

The mining industry is critical to the realisation and fulfilment of the country’s Vision 2030, to become an upper-middle-income economy, and a cocktail of measures for enhanced production and productivity have been set in motion with new mines being opened, dormant ones resuscitated while those in operation are being expanded.-@NyikaLingani