Body of man suspected to have been murdered found in Thorngrove

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE found the dead body of a man lying outside a house in Thorngrove Suburb in Bulawayo, in a suspected murder case.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on April 10.

“ZRP Mzilikazi recorded a murder case where a body of a male adult was found in an advanced state of decomposition at a House in Thorngrove, Bulawayo. Police observed multiple injuries on the body which suggest that the victim could have been assaulted. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,” said the police.

In another case a body of a male adult was found dead at Dingumuzi Shopping Centre in Plumtree on April 10. The body was facing upwards with an incised wound on the left side of the chest.

[email protected]