Boost for Chicken Inn as Nekati returns

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC’s preparations for Saturday’s Chibuku Super Cup clash with Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium received a major boost following the return of three players that missed the 0-0 draw against Highlanders last week.

Experienced right-back Ian Nekati missed the Bosso game after attending a family bereavement, while Marlvin Gaki had pulled a hamstring and striker Obriel Chirinda suffered a groin injury.

While the essential three return, attacking midfielder Michael Charamba, who picked up a sheen injury in the game against Bosso, has been ruled out from the Chiefs’ encounter.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas said; “It’s good to have almost all the players available for a tricky game like this one against Bulawayo Chiefs. Everyone is raring to go.”

Chiefs will be without central midfielder Joe Nyabinde, who is serving a suspension, and the injured winger Panashe Shoko. – @ZililoR