Boost for Chicken Inn as Nekati returns

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC’s preparations for Saturday’s Chibuku Super Cup clash with Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium received a major boost following the return of three players that missed the 0-0 draw against Highlanders last week.

Experienced right-back Ian Nekati missed the Bosso game after attending a family bereavement, while Marlvin Gaki had pulled a hamstring and striker Obriel Chirinda suffered a groin injury.

While the essential three return, attacking midfielder Michael Charamba, who picked up a sheen injury in the game against Bosso, has been ruled out from the Chiefs’ encounter.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas said; “It’s good to have almost all the players available for a tricky game like this one against Bulawayo Chiefs. Everyone is raring to go.”

Chiefs will be without central midfielder Joe Nyabinde, who is serving a suspension, and the injured winger Panashe Shoko. – @ZililoR

 

