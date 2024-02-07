  • Today Wed, 07 Feb 2024

Bosso appoint Madinda director

Highlanders legend Madinda Ndlovu was this evening appointed club sporting director.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Madinda Ndlovu as the Club’s Sporting Director. In his new role, he will embody the club’s culture and values, oversee strategic plans, provide guidance for the club. He will also manage club scouts and the technical staff of all teams, and serve as the  custodian of the club’s philosophy.

“We wish him the best in his new role,” said the club in a statement this evening.

 

