Bosso boss Johnfat Sibanda issues public apology

14 Jul, 2021 - 16:07 0 Views
The Chronicle

Sports Reporter
HIGHLANDERS’ chairman Johnfat Sibanda has unreservedly apologised for sentiments he expressed during the club’s elections in March.

In his victory and acceptance speech after pipping the then incumbent Kenneth Mhlophe by five ballots, Sibanda said Bosso had been freed from capture and retained to its rightful owners.

This statement reportedly offended some of the club’s benefactors.

Sibanda issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon publicly apologising for the gaffe.

The public apology comes five days after Bosso held a joint board and executive committee meeting.

“It has come to my attention that during the heat of the election and immediately thereafter there are statements that I made, which did not go down well with a section of some of our members. I hereby sincerely apologise to all of our members that were offended by my statements,” wrote Sibanda.

“I wish to categorically state that my wish is to see a united Bosso family working together as one for the benefit of our club. I hope this apology will be received well by all those that were offended by my statements. At Highlanders we are ONE,” concluded his statement.

