Boy (2) battling for life following vicious knife attack by his mother

Online Writer

A 38-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane woman allegedly locked her baby (2) in a room and viciously stabbed him in the stomach.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter.

“I can confirm that police in Zvishavane are investigating an attempted murder case where a 2-year-old boy is battling for his life in hospital after being stabbed by his mother. The incident happened on September 5 around 8 AM in Highlands residential suburb, Zvishavane,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Mildness Mukoshomi (38) of Highlands suburb in Zvishavane came back from work and took her two-year-old son from the kitchen to the bedroom where she stabbed him with a kitchen knife on the stomach.

He said Mr Jeremiah Mutunhira who also stays at Mukoshori’s residence heard the baby crying unusually and rushed to check if everything was ok.

“He discovered that Mukoshori’s bedroom door was locked from inside and he forcefully opened it only to find the baby lying in a pool of blood and his mother standing beside him,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the matter was reported to the police and Mukoshori was arrested and taken to court where she was remanded in custody.

Insp Mahoko said the baby is admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital and is said to be in a serious state.

“Investigations are underway. We urge members of the public to make use of the ZRP Community relations and liaisons offices which are found at every police station when they have issues, they feel they can not disclose to relatives and friends to avoid such incidents,” he said.