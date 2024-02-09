Boy 9 “hangs self” over missing socks

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A 9-year-old Gokwe boy was found hanging from the home’s dish drying rack in a suspected case of suicide that left the community shocked.

The incident occurred on 7 February 2024 at about 8AM.

Police confirmed the incident saying they are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of the juvenile who was found hanging at home by his grandmother.

“The now deceased Clive Mpala of Village Mahamba Chief Sai, Gokwe who was doing grade 4 at Zhamba Primary School, Gokwe South woke up to prepare for School. He did not locate his pair of socks and asked his Grandmother Patricia Munkuli, a female aged 50 years who was staying with him,” said Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mohoko.

The grandmother is said to have also searched for the pair of socks but failed to locate them.

She told the now deceased not to go to school if he was not comfortable before she left for Zhamba Business Centre to buy groceries leaving Mpala at home.

“On her return she found the body of Mpala hanging from a shed at the homestead.

She reported the matter to the Police who attended the scene. The body was conveyed to Gokwe South District Hospital,”said Inspector Mahoko.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to assist.

“We appeal to anyone with information of what could have transpired which led to the death of the juvenile to contact the Police and assist in investigations,” he said.