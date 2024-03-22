Bulawayo City council in city centre garbage collection headache

File image:Uncollected garbage along Jason Moyo Street in the Bulawayo city centre, piles up due to Bulawayo City Council’s poor service delivery

Online writer

THE Bulawayo city council is struggling to collect garbage in the city centre as sometimes only four of the 16 collection trucks would be functional.

In February, the health, housing and education committee reported that: “The department endured yet another challenging month due to the inadequacy of refuse collection vehicles. The number of vehicles available daily ranged from 4 to 9 which resulted in some collection tasks in Central Business District, low density, and industrial areas not being done as per schedule.”

The committee reported that Western Areas were satisfactorily covered by community truckers with a number of tasks finishing late into the night due to high volume of waste collected.

“Challenges remained with the clearing of sweepings and dailies due to shortage of vehicles,” reported the committee.