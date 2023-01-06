Bulawayo City Council to eliminate all illegal vendors next week

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council will from Wednesday next week clear the streets of informal traders, those washing cars, plying illegal pick-up and drop-off points and push carts.

In a notice, the Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the exercise is aimed at restoring order and cleanliness and has given illegal operators until Tuesday to stop their activities.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise all stakeholders that it will be conducting an exercise to rid the City of all unauthorized activities with effect from Wednesday, 11 January 2023. All persons conducting unauthorized informal trading on undesignated sites in the City of Bulawayo (on the streets, pavements, roadways), washing of cars, repairing of vehicles, illegal pickup points by private vehicles, commuter omnibuses and buses, delivery of farm produce and other products onto the streets, push carts, heavy commercial vehicles into the Central Business District, illegal throwing and dumping of garbage or litter… are given up to Tuesday, 10 January 2023 to cease their illegal activities. With effect from Wednesday, 11. January 2023, the City of Bulawayo will be conducting an exercise to eliminate ALL illegal activities so as to restore order and cleanliness,” said Mr Dube.

He said Bulawayo has designated informal trading sites in the city centre and suburban areas. “

All those who are interested in trading in the authorised sites are advised to visit the City of Bulawayo Vending Offices at the former Dugmore Clinic Offices along Basch Street for registration and licensing. The City encourages trading at designated sites in terms of the Municipal by Laws. This fosters peace, cleanliness and control of all informal trading activities through the associations which have Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the City,” said Mr Dube