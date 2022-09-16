Bulawayo hosts 10-a-side rugby tourney

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO is hosting a 10-a-side tournament on Saturday that will feature local teams at the ceremonial home of rugby, Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

The local teams that will be playing are Old Miltonians, Matabeleland Warriors, Highlanders and Bulldogs. The tournament will be played in a single day and comes after the Bulawayo teams have finished the local rugby games.

Warriors and Bulawayo Select head coach Ruben Kumpasa said they came up with the idea so that the players do not just sit at home and od nothing.

“We haven’t had rugby in some time, and we don’t want the guys sitting at home and not doing anything,” Kumpasa said.

The tournament promises to be an interesting one as the top rugby teams in the city will be going head-to-head.

Kumpasa said they also want to keep their players fit as they prepare for the sevens summer series which is scheduled for the beginning of October.

A Bulawayo Select team has been playing in the super six rugby tournament where they played three games, losing their first two games against Old Hararians at Hartsfield and Manicaland select in Mutare. The Bulawayo side then travelled to the capital to face Harare Select and they won.

Bulawayo province is also planning a tour next month but are still awaiting confirmation from Botswana teams for the final dates. – @brandon_malvin