Bulawayo rabies vaccination drive

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has called for the vaccination of domestic animals for rabies annually.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease which affects domestic animals (cattle, donkeys, sheep, goats). It is transmitted through the bite of an infected animal and domestic animals usually get the disease through bites of infected jackals and unvaccinated dogs.

In a notice on its Twitter page, the Ministry said vaccination of domestic animals was important as rabies was incurable.

“There is no cure for rabies, once clinical signs appear, death is always certain. Vaccinate annually in high-risk areas. Report any animal bite incidents as well as suspected cases to the nearest Veterinary office,” posted the Ministry.

This month the Bulawayo City Council is holding a rabies vaccination programme across the western suburbs of the city.

Dog owners are being encouraged to bring their pets for vaccination.

