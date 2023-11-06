Bulawayo Recording Tour to boost local artistes’ careers

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Award-winning producer Cymplex and T Flow, are set to promote local artistes through their upcoming national recording tour.

The tour which is kicking off in Bulawayo is scheduled to take place from today to Sunday at Tycoon Ent in Mzilikazi, Manwele Beer Garden, and Phonshop Shops.

According to organisers, the tour aims to create a bond between artistes and producers.

“Bulawayo Recording Tour is a way to allow local artistes in all genres to have their music recorded by the award-winning, best producer in Zimbabwe and also have the opportunity to be heard on all local radio stations. Its goal is to create a bond between artistes and producers,” said one of the organisers of the tour, Ayanda Mlevu Ndhlovu.

The tour will be conducted in all provinces of Zimbabwe, and organisers have decided to start with the City of Kings and Queens.

“In Bulawayo, we have an abundance of talented artistes, but unfortunately, they lack exposure to the real world of the music industry, particularly in terms of recording,” said Ndhlovu.

“This tour will benefit artistes as they’ll have a chance to meet the best producers in Zimbabwe. Their music will be also played on radio stations and they’ll be able to be famous. It (tour) will also be able to dig out sleeping artistes who have lost hope in themselves. This way, Bulawayo will have many active artistes,” he said.

During the tour, there will be a live show known as “passa passa” which will give artistes the chance to perform live and boost their confidence.

Organisers hope that this tour will help boost the careers of local artistes and create a thriving music industry in Bulawayo. —@TashaMutsiba