Bulawayo to host Inaugural 10km Charity Marathon

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IN a quest to promote inclusivity in sport in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS-1), to promote the growth of sport, the Disability in Development and Services is set to host the inaugural 10km Charity marathon event at the City Hall Car Park on Saturday.

People living with disabilities have so far long been sidelined in mainstream sporting activities, a situation that has brought to the fore, the need to amplify and glorify talent among the less appreciated individuals in society.

Living with a disability, in local communities has oftentimes, met with less support, but for one organisation, the discourse has to change.

The Disability in Development and Services has planned a marathon to promote talent among people living with disability.

Proceeds from the event are going to disabled people’s charities. The City Hall Car Park will be the start and finish point of the race.

Registration for the event is in progress. Fees are pegged at US$5 without and US$10 including a T-shirt. Proceeds from the event are going to disabled people’s charity.

“Our mandate is to advocate for people with disabilities. Our advocacy is a bit different from the working shopping as we focus on performing arts and sports,” said Courage Chipatiso who is one of the organisers.

“We believe these allow people with disabilities to showcase their art and talent with the general public and show that people with disabilities are at a same level with everyone else and they can actually be involved in activity and events.

“We want to encourage people with disabilities to participate in any event that they can take part in their communities and at national level. The standard hotel has come on board and assisted with T-shirts we have other organisations that will be with us on the day.

“We are really looking forward to an exciting day as an organisation and we want to thank the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) for being there for us and helping us make this event a success,” she added.

[email protected]