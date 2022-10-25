Bulawayo to march against sanctions

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today lead the country’s anti-sanctions crusade with an address to the nation, with people in Bulawayo marching against the restrictive measures that have resulted in company closures in a city that was once Zimbabwe’s industrial hub.

The Anti-Sanctions Day was adopted by the 39th SADC Summit that was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in August 2019 which designated October 25 of each year as the day of solidarity with Zimbabwe against the illegal sanctions imposed by some Western nations. In Bulawayo the celebrations will kick start at 8 am at Mhlahlandlela where the Bulawayo Minister of Provisional Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube will be leading a march against the sanctions. In an interview, the Minister said the march is open to every Bulawayo resident.

Minister Ncube encouraged all Bulawayo citizens to come in numbers to the march.

She said this would act as a reminder to the West that the sanctions are affecting the whole country especially those who are vulnerable.

“As Bulawayo we should not wait for anyone to speak out for us. That is why we should come out in numbers tomorrow and march against the sanctions. These sanctions are hurting the vulnerable groups in Bulawayo so that is why we must all come together and fight against them as one,” said Minister Ncube.

She said sanctions are greatly affecting Bulawayo as a lot of industries were closed leaving many unemployed.

Minister Ncube said people should wear clothes that will represent Zimbabwe as we are fighting against sanctions.

“All the sectors from education sector to health sector are being affected by the sanctions,” she said.

In Matabeleland South, people will gather in Gwanda to mark the day.

Provisional Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South Abedinico Ncube said people will march from Gwanda town to Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic.

He said they have organized buses to carry people from their respective districts so that everyone can be able to participate in the march.

‘I am encouraging everyone from our province to participate in the march. We are saying sanctions should be done away with because they are stopping a lot of progress in the country,” he said.

The Minister said the removal of sanctions will greatly help Government in doing a lot of good work in Matabeleland South.

“A lot of good work has been done by the Government in my province despite the sanctions. I strongly believe once they are removed the Government will be able to do more great things that will develop the province and ensure that everyone has jobs,” he said.

In Matabeleland North, Zupco buses have been sent to all the districts the province as all roads will lead to Lupane Centre.

The provincial minister said the Anti-Sanctions Day is a chance for every Zimbabwean to partake in denouncing sanctions and fighting against them.

Minister Moyo said everyone is invited.

He said there will be t-shirts that will be given to everyone who will attend so that they can all be in one regalia.

‘We really need to fight against sanctions because they are affecting the trade channels in my province. Many are failing to trade because of the sanctions. I am encouraging everyone to take part,” said Minister Moyo. – @flora_sibanda