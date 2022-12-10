Bulawayo’s most beautiful women

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THERE is no doubt that Bulawayo women are a class apart in Zimbabwe — every visitor to the city says so! Who are we to disagree? Among the thousands of beauties from the City of Kings and Queens, Saturday Chronicle has selected those that it believes make the top 10. Of course, every woman is beautiful — some consider inner beauty, intelligence and personality — we looked at physical beauty, the skin tone and structure along with a great fashion sense when we came up with our list.

We are well aware that there are some hidden gems in the city that are possibly more beautiful than our selected 10, but it is impossible to include the unknowns because they shun the limelight.

Mimie Tarukwana

Her name is Mubanga Natasha Tarukwana also known as Mimmie Tarukwana. She started singing from an early age. She attended Petra Primary and Petra High School. She is the lead vocalist for the Outfit Band and also a recording artiste with an EP — They Love Mimmie.

Kimberly Robinson aka Kim Jayde

She is a Zimbabwean model, TV presenter and MC who works for MTV Base. Kim Jayde is based in Cape Town, South Africa. She became the first Zimbabwean to join the Revlon SA Campaign in 2018. Kim Jayde was at Girls College in Bulawayo.

Natasha Gora

She is former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Bulawayo and to make it to the top of the beauties in a contest in the city, shows that you have what it takes to be named beautiful. Now she models for clothing labels and shops.

Patie Nyathi

The video vixen, model and poet shot to prominence through the Ingwebu brand as she was pictured drinking a Shake-It. She has featured in various music videos such as Sharayi by MKZ Bwiliganz (now Mr Grey).

Noxy Divine Diva

Vivacious radio personality Nokuthula Sithole, popularly known as Noxy Divine Diva is a former member of gospel outfit, Vocal Ex. She is now an airwaves babe — first with Star FM and now ZiFM.

Gwendoline Chidoori

Boutique owner Chidoori is crazy about fashion and she also models her own collections. She runs The Rack by Gwen where women of all ages who deserve high-quality, trendy clothing, accessories, shoes and the finer things in life can shop without breaking the bank.

Taffie Lynn

She is a Bulawayo model and content creator. Taffie Lyn is also the Brand Ambassador of premium synthetic hair products Eva Zimbabwe and wholesaler Fazak Africa.

Natasha Dlamini

Born and bred in Bulawayo Natasha Dlamini is an actor, famed for her role as Mary in the first Zimbabwe isiNdebele Sci-Fi The Signal. She has featured in big productions such as Netflix’s Queen Sono, DStv’s Tangled and Veza The Movie.

Pinky Dube

She is chic, beautiful and deluxe. Meet Nontokozo “Pinky” Dube, the founder and chief executive officer of Touch of Class Luxury Group, an opulent brand headquartered in Bulawayo.

Tinoe Tassy Mpereri

An engineering student at Nust, owns an online boutique, Glow Set Apparel. She is very accommodative, mature, business minded and determined. She was born in Bulawayo and learnt at St James High School in Nyamandlovu.

Who do you think we left out of this list? Who doesn’t deserve it? Tell us via WhatsApp +263 774 007 233. Also give us a short bio and pictures of unknown beautiful babes in Bulawayo – WhatsApp 263 719 111 328