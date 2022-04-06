Businessman wrestles and disarms armed robbers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

A West Nicholson businessman surprised three suspected armed robbers when he summoned the courage to wrestle one of them before eventually getting assistance from neighbours who apprehended and disarmed the suspect while his colleagues managed to escape.

The two suspects took to their heels when they noticed that the neighbours had heeded their victim’s call for help.

Doubt Munsaka (23) is now in police custody

Police confirmed Munsaka’s arrest for attempted robbery.

“Police in West Nicholson arrested Doubt Munsaka (23) for attempted robbery and recovered a revolver gun. The suspect together with two others, who are still at large, pounced at a local business man’s house at Rodgers Compound before pointing the firearm at the complainant while demanding cash.

“The victim wrestled one of the suspects, who was holding a revolver gun, while calling for assistance from neighbours. On noticing that the neighbours were coming to rescue the complainant, the two other suspects escaped.

“The suspect was apprehended and disarmed by the public,” wrote the police on their twitter handle.