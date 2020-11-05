Cal Vin death: Police appeal for patience

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE say they are seized with finding the person responsible for the death of Zimbabwe hip hop king Cal Vin urging the public to be patient while they do their job.

Last week, one Mr Wifred Mafuka, handed himself over to the police in connection with the hit and run accident near Cal Vin’s Luveve 5 home in Bulawayo on October 24. He died at around 1AM October 25 at Mpilo Central hospital and was buried on Sunday at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Reports doing rounds are that, Mafuka, has been exonerated, but police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are on course and the suspect still has a case to answer.

“There are several areas which are being followed up in terms of this suspect. We can’t say we have connected him with the case, we can’t say we have exonerated him. Because there are certain areas which we are looking at, there are certain irregularities that were raised. We want our investigations to prove if he is the one who knocked down Cal Vin or not. But I’ll just appeal to the public to allow police to do investigations,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He asked members of the public to provide police with more information.

“We’d like the public to help with information so that we can connect anyone including the suspect if he is the one involved in the unfortunate incident that killed Cal Vin. As we speak information is coming in where people are throwing around names, they are throwing around vehicle numbers and we interview anyone whose name would have come,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

