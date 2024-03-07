Camelot School rugby team leaves for Zambia

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

KWEKWE-based private school, Camelot Primary has sent two rugby teams to Zambia for the Martin House invitational tournament set for this weekend.

The tournament will played in Livingstone from 8 to 12 March.

Camelot Primary School, which sent two teams for the same tournament last year, sent their first team as well as Team B for the tournament again this year.

Sports director who is also head of delegation, Farai Gwisai said they were elated to be taking part in this year’s edition.

“We are delighted as Camelot Group of Schools to be taking part in this tournament again. We will be playing teams from Zambia as well as other teams from Zimbabwe like Heritage and Risings. This is a big opportunity to expose our players to the international world and we don’t take it lightly, “said Gwisai.

He said the tournament also helps in preparing the players for other tournaments.

“After last year’s tournament, we fared well in the domestic tournament in the southern region (Midlands and Masvingo) where we had 8 players selected for the next stage and some who got scholarships. Besides it is a platform to market ourselves as a school of repute,” said Gwisai.

The teams left the country today and will play warm-up games on Friday before playing the major tournament on Saturday and continuing on Monday.

They are expected back in the country on Wednesday.