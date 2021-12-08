Chiefs lament rampant stockthefts

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE should do more to curb the rampant stock theft cases in Matabeleland South Province as the vice is now threatening livelihoods, chiefs have said.

The province continues to record high cases of stock theft with areas like Tshanyaugwe and Ngoma being identified among the hotspots for cattle rustlers.

The notorious cattle rustlers reportedly pounce on communities and change the brand marks of stolen cattle to evade justice. In some instances, they slaughter the beasts in the bush and carry the meat, some of which is allegedly supplied to butcheries while some of it is sold to the public from people’s houses.

In separate interviews, the chiefs said they suspected that the criminals could be taking advantage of loopholes in law enforcements and lack of thorough due diligence in livestock clearance and movement processes.

They called for the tightening of surveillance measures and challenged the police to increase their visibility as well as roll out vigorous anti stock theft operations throughout the province.

Chief Bidi from Matobo said stock theft was rampant throughout the province.

“Stock theft is a major problem in the province and has to be addressed as it is affecting livelihoods. Livestock is the major source of wealth for many households in this province but it’s under threat because of cattle rustlers,” he said.

“In some cases, the perpetrators would be known but somehow they are allowed to walk scot-free. In some cases, law enforcement agents get implicated in these cases of stock theft. It then becomes difficult to deal with this problem because the culprits will be working in cahoots with the people who are supposed to arrest them. In order to record success under stock theft there is need to first deal with these rogue elements.”

Chief Mathe from Gwanda said the problem of stock theft cuts across the entire province and there was need for thorough interventions.

He said the police must conduct continuous operations and increase working relations with local communities.

“Stock theft is rampant although there are places which have been identified as hotspots. There is a need for police to be serious in order to address the problem. Operations must be continuous and not only done momentarily,” he said.

“Police have to carry out their duties diligently throughout the year. If the culprits know that there is heavy police presence throughout the year then that will limit their illegal activities.”

Chief Madlambuzi from Bulilima said in his area villagers had to deal with cattle rustlers on their own following an outcry over cross-border theft along the Zimbabwe-Botswana border.

Police have said their teams are making headway in tackling stock theft and recently recovered 51 stolen cattle during a weeklong operation targeting stock thieves.

In September this year the police launched an operation targeting stock thieves in Gwanda District where 98 cattle and 12 donkeys were recovered under the first phase of operation “lets fight stock thieves/asilwiseni amasela ezifuyo/ ngatirwisei mbavha dzezvipfuyo” which started on September 26 and ended on October 2.

Police went on to conduct the second phase of the operation from November 13 to November 20 where 51 cattle and two donkeys were recovered.

When the culprits learnt of the police operation, they dumped the cattle in the bush leading to their recovery. The police who were using horses managed to round up the animals timeously. They are set to launch the third= phase of the operation.–@DubeMatutu