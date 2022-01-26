Chigumba in Midlands to observe nomination court proceedings

Chigumba in Midlands to observe nomination court proceedings

The Chronicle

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Nomination Court for the National Assembly and Local Authorities vacant seats in the Midlands province opened at 10am at the Gweru magistrate courts with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba sitting as one of the observers.

By 11:30am aspiring candidates for parties which include Zanu PF, Zimbabwe People’s Action Party (ZPAP) and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCCC) vying for Mkoba, Mberengwa South, Gokwe Central and Kwekwe constituencies had successfully submitted their CVs.

Even Cde Vongaishe Mupereri submitted his papers for the Mbizo constituency even after ZEC withdrew the notice that the seat was vacant.

The status of Mbizo constituency and six other constituencies which include Nkulumane and Pumula in Bulawayo are being contested in court.

The nomination court is closing at 4pm.

Justice Chigumba said she was happy with the proceeding which she described as peaceful and calm.

She said she will be observing the Midlands election processes to have an appreciation of the challenges.

“We opened at 10 am and the situation is peaceful and calm, we are observing all the Covid 19 protocols and everything is in order,” said Justice Chigumba.

 

