Chihora celebrates culture with latest Sadza ne Dovi album

Locadia Mavhudzi, Midlands Correspondent

Gweru-based musician, Tinomutenda Chihora has released an album, The fabrics of humanity, as a way to inculcate cultural values in the lives of the young generation while also celebrating traditional practices.

Chihora, a music teacher at Cecil John Rhodes School in Gweru, said his latest album was motivated by the realisation that young people’s cultural values and heritage were being threatened by Westernisation.

The 13-track album features songs, Tinaishe Jesu, Handina Kuzvidawo, Tree planting, Hatch up and Attention.

One of the songs, Sadza nedovi has become a hit song on local radio stations because of its catchy lyrics.

“Sadza nedovi is a celebration of our traditional foods prepared by our grandparents and how such delicacies have kept us healthy. I am also inspired by the fact that the first lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa is on a national mission to restore the culture of eating traditional foods,” Chihora said.

He said Zimbabwe’s culture has tangible and intangible elements that complete the fabric of humanity with his song, Tree planting meant to encourage youngsters to adopt a culture of tree planting to mitigate climate change.

“The song Tree planting is teaching values of responding to a changing climate by planting trees. When children enjoy doing such good deeds, our environment will be preserved for generations to come.”

The album which was launched online due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings is being received well by local audiences, particularly children.

Chihora has carved a niche for himself in the music industry, earning prominence in music adjudication. He has worked with various churches and organisations that deal with music which include Methodist, Anglican, Reformed Church in Zimbabwe, AFM, Zaoga, Naph, Nash, Music Cross Roads Zim, Nacz (Road to Fame) and Zimbabwe Traditional Dancers Association.

Chihora can play and teach marimba, mbira and piano. He also teaches music theory at primary level.

He trained as a teacher at Nyadire Teachers College in Mutoko before he obtained a Diploma in Music from the Midlands Academy of Music.