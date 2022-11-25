Chris Brown works with Zimbabwean producer, Daecolm, again!

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AMERICAN singer and dancer, Chris Brown has released a Christmas carol titled, “It’s giving Christmas” and enlisted the services of Zimbabwe-born producer Daecolm Diego Holland.

This is not the first time that the two have worked together with Daecolm having produced quite a number of tracks on Chris Brown’s 2017 “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” album.

The Christmas song that was released last week Friday has amassed over 702 000 views on YouTube.

Daecolm has made a name for himself overseas after working with international superstars including Usher, Omarion, Trey Songz, Craig David, Mario and Ella Mai. In 2020, he was back home and made a vow to work with local acts and from it, local producer Da_Kudu has benefited.

