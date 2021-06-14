Christian Eriksen ‘in a good mood’ and ‘making jokes’ following cardiac arrest but wants answers from doctors, says agent

Christian Eriksen was given emergency CPR on the pitch after collapsing just before half-time in Saturday’s game; team doctor Morten Boesen said 29-year-old was “gone”, but swift intervention of Simon Kjaer and medical staff saved Eriksen’s life

Christian Eriksen’s agent says the midfielder is “making jokes” in hospital but wants answers from doctors after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener.

Eriksen was given emergency CPR on the pitch during Saturday’s game against Finland, which was temporarily suspended as the 29-year-old was taken to Rigshospitalet, a hospital near Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said Eriksen was “gone”, but swift treatment on the field of play and by hospital staff meant the midfielder was stabilised, and he was later able to send his greetings to team-mates.

that the Dane is in good spirits, and is “happy” after seeing the support he has received from around the game.

“We spoke this morning [Sunday]. He was making jokes, he was in a good mood, I thought he was well,” Schoots said.

“We all want to understand what happened to him, and he does too: the doctors are making some in-depth tests, but we’ll need some time.

“He was happy, because he understood how much love he has around him. He received messages from the whole world. And he was particularly struck by those in the Inter environment: not just his team-mates who spoke to him in their private chat, but also the fans. – Sky Sports