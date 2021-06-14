LATEST: Restaurants feel hard done by Covid-19 measures

Business Reporter

THE Restaurant Operators’ Association of Zimbabwe has expressed concern over the renewed closure of restaurants saying it is a “misperception” that restaurants pose a threat to public health.

Under the new regulations, which were announced by Vice-President and Health and Child Care Minister Dr Constantino Chiwenga last Saturday, restaurants are not allowed to sell food to sit in customers save for those appended to hotels and lodges.

Beer halls and nightclubs remain closed while bottle stores will operate from 10am to 4pm with retailers and shops operating from 8am to 6pm.

All gatherings except funerals are banned while companies have been directed to decongest their staff by 50 percent.

In a statement ROAZ president, Mr Bongai Zamchiya, said the latest regulations threaten the livelihoods of restaurateurs, staff and suppliers.

“We have been and remain in full support of the national effort to eliminate Covid, but as a trade we are now at a crossroads and require a collective rethink,” he said.

“Contrary to a common misperception, well-run restaurants are not venues for spreading Covid but are hygienic in concept and operation, posing little if any threat to customers, certainly no greater than any other business or home environment.

“In addition, more than 75 percent of our members have been vaccinated so far and practices of sanitisation and social distancing on site and behind the scenes are undertaken in full compliance with law and expectations.”

Mr Zamchiya said ROAZ members were active in combatting the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in many ways and would continue to do so.

“Another misperception is that takeaway services, which are still permitted, cover even a reasonable percentage of costs of operation that remain in place for restaurateurs during closure to sit-down dining, such as wages, rents, security, refrigeration and the many statutory licences paid to central and local government,” he said.

“They do not, as verified by a survey carried out in February, which showed income levels from takeaways of between eight and 18 percent of normal, which is un-sustaining and unsustainable.”

Restaurants have been either closed or in partial operation for the past 14 months and many have closed permanently, while those remaining all face financial ruin and closure.

“Our members are serious professionals whose commitment to customer safety and national health issues is without question, and it is easy to monitor their operations,” said Mr Zamchiya.

“We request urgent re-opening of restaurants and commit to compliance and to support measures of safety, knowing that our venues are more hygienic than just about any other business operation or service.”

According to ROAZ, across the world there has been a major rethink on restaurant closures and many lockdowns have been implemented without resorting to restaurant closures.

As such, Mr Zamchiya said their association was encouraged by the Government’s recent localised lockdowns as a practical solution to containing outbreaks in particular areas, while allowing commercial and social activities to take place safely in other areas.

“On the day of the announcement only eight new cases of Covid were reported in Harare but operators in the city have been closed to sit-down dining,” he said.

“There is nothing frivolous about restaurant operations and we hope for a willing ear as we pledge to support the anti-Covid drive while at the same time remain in operation,” said Mr Zamchiya.