Breaking News
PSL matches suspended

PSL matches suspended

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council

07 Jun, 2023 - 16:06 0 Views
0 Comments
City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council Bulawayo City Council

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council has urged Entumbane and Nkulumane shopping mall property owners to review their rentals downwards to lure business activity that will ease congestion in the Central Business District.

Early this year Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, while officially opening Ngamla Supermarket shop at Nkulumane Shopping Mall, also expressed concern over the empty shopping spaces due to closures linked to high rentals.

She said it was also disheartening to see vacant shops at Entumbane Shopping Complex and yet scores of micro, small and medium enterprises are operating from the open where they are exposed to very unfriendly conditions.

Minister Ncube said the premises were ‘too expensive’ to rent and urged the property owners to consider reviewing their charges downwards.

During a recent council debate, Ward 13 Councillor, Cllr Frank Javangwe, said although efforts were being made to keep the city clean, congestion was frustrating the drive.

“One of the decongestion measures was to encourage residents to utilize shopping malls such as Entumbane and Nkulumane. I urge council to engage these complex owners to review their rentals because most businesses had closed because of high rentals,” said Cllr Javangwe.

Ward 4 Councillor Silas Chigora concurred. “When these shopping malls were constructed, that is Entumbane and Nkulumane, the idea was to service communities and residents of the city strategically. Around them bus termini were also established,” said Cllr Chigora.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting