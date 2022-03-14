Club Excellence rebrands

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL social media agency, Club Excellence today announced a major rebrand to Ampstreet, ushering in the company’s renewed customer-centric focus for the future.

Club Excellence has grown into a reliable hub for creatives and businesses looking for digital marketing expertise. While this has led to early success, Senior Leadership wanted to acknowledge the vital role played by the supportive community created along the way, the “streets” if you will.

Ampstreet is composed of Managing Director (Chief Operations Officer), Arthur Wilfred Mumba, Company Secretary (Chief Financial Officer) Kudakwashe Ndlovu and Information And Technology (Chief Information Officer) Ayanda Michelle Mumba.

Founder and chief operating officer Arthur Mumba underscored the need for the enterprise to help its clientele, especially creatives engage with their fan base and said the change is an upgrade that will help the agency retain its robust professionalism and excellence.

“There is an understanding that our business, much like those of our clients, relies heavily on an engaged audience, which has been the source of power for our movement. Our new brand name, ‘Ampstreet’ (short for ‘Amplify the Streets’) will serve as a reminder of our core value of customer-centricity.

“The name change will take effect immediately, with our various platforms already reflecting the change. There will be no change to our operations, as the company will continue to be what it was and that’s providing excellent services to our clientele,” said Mumba.

The agency is widely known for creating Electronic Press Kits (EPKs) which are CVs for artistes and these help them in media spaces with essential information to understand who they are and what are their plans going forward.

Mumba further thanked the agency’s shareholders and promised consistency in their work ethic.

“We would like to thank our current stakeholders who have been involved with the brand as we also welcome new stakeholders joining in the movement. As we usher in this new era, we are eager to showcase that you can expect the same level of excellence, just more amped up,” he said. – eMKlass_49