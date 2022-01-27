Confusion grips new party

Gwanda Municipality Ward 7 aspiring candidates submit their CVs to contest in the March 26 by-elections to fill the vacant seat in Matabeleland South yesterday

Chronicle Reporters

CONFUSION reigned supreme in the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party when it double fielded candidates in two Bulawayo wards at yesterday’s seating of the Nomination Court for by-elections set for March 26.

Bulawayo has seven wards which will hold by-elections on March 26 and CCC registered two candidates in both Ward 9 and Ward 26.

The party registered Donaldson Mabuto, who was the previous incumbent, and former Mpopoma legislator Bekithemba Nyathi in Ward 9, while in Ward 26 CCC will field Norman Hlabano, also a former incumbent, and Mthandazo Moyo.

Mabuto told the media yesterday that he was shocked by the party’s decision to field two candidates and called for the firing of party vice-president Professor Welshman Ncube.

“It is unbelievable. We had two national signatories, who signed for our candidates, Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Charlton Hwende, but the ones who signed papers in Bulawayo are Prof Welshman Ncube and Siphiwe Ncube. Actually, people are being exposed for their evil deeds,” said Mabuto.

“Their evil has been exposed. We said we have built the new, but some people want to derail the new. This is tantamount to treason and as a youth member, we can’t accept this; heads of the signatories must roll. There is pandemonium in the ward as I speak because of this.”

Despite his party fielding double candidates, Mabuto said he was confident of reclaiming the seat he lost when he was recalled by MDC-T.

Hlabano said the decision showed that the new party was divided and without principles.

“If the parents are not principled and there is no family guideline, this is what happens. In a normal set up, if there is one bull, all cattle will follow that bull, but if there are two bulls in a kraal, these are the results,” he said.

Hlabano said it was up to the party’s leadership to act on the matter.

The Nomination Court sat at the Bulawayo City Council chambers at City Hall from 10am up to 4pm and 41 candidates successfully filed their papers, while one was rejected.

The outcome of the Nomination Court was announced by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission presiding officer Mrs Sithembiso Khuphe after 5pm due to delays by one of the CCC candidates Mr Bekithemba Nyathi, whose papers were not in order.

For Ward 8, all aspiring candidates’ papers were accepted:

Loveness Nomsa Ndlovu (Zanu-PF),

Bekezela Ncube (Zapu),

Edwin Ndlovu (CCC),

Tafara Gandare (UDA),

Rosa Ndlovu (MDC-A)

and independents Taurai Mashizhe,

Albert Moyo

and Tobias Nyamhlambanje.

In Ward 9, seven candidates will contest:

David Ncube (APP),

Mabutho (CCC),

Gasela Mhlanga (MDC A),

Lovemore Mnyamana (Zanu-PF),

Philisani Ncube (LEAD),

Innocent Msipa (UDA)

and Nyathi (CCC).

Ward 12 has five candidates:

Mary Ncube (Zanu-PF),

Visitor Ndebele (MDC-A),

Casper Sibanda (Zapu),

Lilian Mlilo (CCC)

and Esnath Khumalo (RTZ).

Ward 18 will be contested by

Sibonakaliso Tshuma (MDC A)

, Concilia Mlalazi (CCC),

Gibson Sikhosana (Zapu),

Taringana Manyika (UDA)

and Enoch Madzimure (Zanu-PF).

In Ward 19,

Adam Felix Dambano (Zapu),

Ntando Moyo (Zanu-PF),

Peter Ncube (MDC A)

and Christopher Dube (CCC) were nominated.

Ward 20 has

Ethel Sibanda (MDC A)

, Thabo Thwala (Zanu-PF)

and Ernest Rafa-Moyo (CCC).

Primrose Zvanyanya`s papers were rejected as she is not on the voters’ roll.

Three candidates, Geshom Zimba (MDC A), Janet Moyo (Zanu-PF) and Tinevimbo Maphosa (CCC) successfully filed papers for Ward 21.

In Ward 26,

Hlabano (CCC),

Japhet Ncube (DOP),

Simangele Ndebele (MDC A),

Janana Ngwenya (independent),

Lungisani Sibanda (Zanu-PF)

and Mpumelelo Moyo (CCC) will contest.

Meanwhile, nine candidates were nominated for the Binga North and Tsholotsho South National Assembly constituencies in Matabeleland North at yesterday’s Nomination Court seating at the Tredgold Magistrates’ Court in Bulawayo.

Peggie Mudimba (MDC-A), Kudakwqshe Mavula Munsaka (Zanu-PF), Clive Muzamba (UDA), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (CCC) and Discliple Munkuli (independent) will contest for the Binga North constituency.

Leonard Mthombeni (Zanu-PF), Musa Ncube (Zapu), Nganunu Tapson Sibanda (CCC) and Bongani Moyo (independent) filed for Tsholotsho South.

Presiding officer Mr Richard Sibanda said the Matabeleland North nomination court process was smooth and none of the aspiring candidates were turned away.

“The process started and ended on time and everything was smooth; we never had any challenges. We will now publicise the nominated names and await the election which had been set for Saturday March 26,” said Mr Sibanda.

For 24-year-old Munkuli, being nominated was a dream come true.

“Ours is one of the underdeveloped districts in Zimbabwe and I believe that together we can work in improving the state of affairs,” said Mr Munkuli.

Zanu-PF candidate Munsaka said all he longed for was the industrialisation of Binga.

“What motivated me to contest is my hunger for development because as people of Binga, we have been failed many times. We want development, we have a vision to industrialise Binga and I know the strategy will work so that one day we become a city, and I will work towards that,” he said.

In Matabeleland South, candidates vying for the Gwanda Municipality Ward 7 seat submitted their papers by midday.

The Nomination Court opened at the Gwanda Town Council boardroom at 10am.

Aspiring candidates, Thembelani Mathuthu (Zanu-PF), Lizwe Nyathi (Zapu), Justone Mazhale (CCC) and Vusani Mhlanga (MDC-T) all successfully submitted their papers.

Mathuthu said the submission process was smooth.

“I didn’t come across any obstacles along the way while processing my paperwork within the party structures. However, my CV was accepted after I encountered a minor hiccup today (yesterday). While I was submitting my paperwork, I realised I didn’t have my ID on me. I ended up submitting my passport instead of my ID,” he said.

He said he would deliver on his election promise to address the water and sanitation challenges in Ward 7, among other issues.

MDC-T recalled three councillors in Matabeleland South, while three Zanu-PF councillors died.

There are no vacant parliamentary seats in the province.

The Nomination Court also sat at Beitbridge Town Council, Umzingwane RDC and Insiza RDC boardrooms.

The Nomination Court for the Midlands National Assembly and local government vacant seats sat at the Gweru Magistrates’ Court with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, as one of the observers.

By 11.30am, candidates for parties, which include Zanu-PF, MDC-T and CCC vying for the Mkoba, Mberengwa South, Gokwe Central and Kwekwe constituencies had successfully submitted their nominations.

The status of Mbizo constituency and five other constituencies is being contested in court.

Nomination Officer Mrs Dorcas Mpofu, the ZEC Midlands provincial officer announced that the by-elections will only be held in Mkoba, Mberengwa South, Gokwe Central and Kwekwe constituencies.

“There was more than one candidate nominated for Mkoba, Mberengwa South, Gokwe Central and Kwekwe constituencies, meaning that on May 26, there will be by elections held in those constituencies as well as 13 vacancies in local authorities’ by-elections. Mbizo constituency is before the courts,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu said Daveson Masvisvi (Zanu-PF), Lisias Metegwe (CCC) and Edward Vakai (MDC-A) had successfully filed their papers to contest the Gokwe Central seat.

Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire, (United Zimbabwe Alliance), John Mapurazi (Zanu-PF), Mbekezeli Ndlovu (MDC-A) and Judith Tobaiwa will go head-to-head for Kwekwe Central Constituency.

Tasara Hungwe and Davis Shoko representing Zanu-PF and CCC respectively will battle it out for the Mberengwa South seat, while Mkoba Constituency will be fought for by Albert Chadoka (MDC-A, Amos Chibaya (CCC), William Gondo (Zanu-PF) and Malvern Zihapa (Federation of African States).

Gondo said he will be seeking to defeat Chibaya who has been the area’s National Assembly representative since 2000 on the opposition MDC ticket.

“I have successfully filed my papers and I’m going back to the ground. People are fed up with the lack of development in Mkoba at the hands of the opposition,” he said.

Mr Chibaya, who was recalled by MDC-T and will be contesting under Mr Nelson Chamisa’s new party CCC, said: “The seat is ours and we will show the people that we have the voters.”