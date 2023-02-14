Copper cable thieves plunge neighbourhoods into darkness

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC)

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Senior reporter

THREE suburbs have been plunged into darkness after suspected copper cable thieves stole cables in the western region of Bulawayo.

The affected suburbs are sections of Burnside, and Hillside, while in Belmont the power authority noted it was an underground cable fault.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said it was working to restore power to the affected neighbourhoods.

“Our teams are working to ensure full restoration of service in the shortest possible time. Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice,” read the tweet.

