Correctional Queens FC president dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Correctional Queens Football Club president Tendai Chiponda Zulu has died, club chairperson and veteran administrator Mavis Gumbo has announced.

Zulu succumbed to cancer of the liver at Mbuya Docas Hospital in Harare over the weekend.

She said the club has lost an incredible person who was dedicated to the upliftment of the girl child through sports adding that Zulu was a very special person and a paragon of virtue in the football community.

“The Club will always remember and cherish the good times it had with him as he was a pillar of strength.

The Club Executive, Technical Team, Players and Supporters would like to convey heartfelt condolences to his brother Petros Chaponda and the entire family during these trying times.You are in our thoughts and prayers.

May the family draw comfort from the words of Isiah chapter 43 verse 2 which says “When you go through deep waters, I will be with you,” said the former Zimbabwe Woman Football boss in her condolence message.

Zulu will be laid to rest at Glen Forest Tuesday.