Council warns residents against clogging drainages

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

RESIDENTS are usually quick to blame local authorities when service delivery deteriorates but in most cases they also forget to play their role.

In Victoria Falls, the city council constructed storm drains in flood prone sections of Mkhosana and Chinotimba suburbs in an effort to aid drainage and prevent flash floods that have been hitting the city over the years.

A Chronicle news crew observed that the drainage trench along Ingugama road in Mkhosana is now clogged up.

Residents with houses along the road used clay soil to make makeshift bridges to their houses from the street across the trench.

Some stashed bags filled with sand and gravel to create access bridges thereby blocking flow of water along the drain.

The storm drain is water logged and there are fears that the area may become a breeding zone for mosquitoes. This could also negate achievements made by the health sector where the resort city is no longer in the malaria red zone due to interventions by the local authority and Ministry of Health and Child Care in outdoor and indoor residual spraying of mosquitoes.

Ministry of Health and Child Care

The same applies to the drain along Pioneer road connecting Chinotimba to the city centre.

Some residents have however blamed council for leaving the storm drain incomplete without access to yards from the streets.

The Pristine Victoria Falls Initiative (PVFI), an organisation established by stakeholders in the tourism industry to maintain the city in its cleanest form, is also concerned about dumping of litter in storm drains.

This includes plastic, beer and soft drink containers, green mealies cobs and leaves.

The taskforce under the PVFI picks litter on a daily basis around the city and tickets premises and individuals found dumping garbage.

Council authorities have said the contractor who won the tender to construct the storm drains stopped work due to delays in releasing devolution funds by Government, but will resume work.

There are fears that in the event of heavy rains, the section of Mkhosana could be hit by flash floods due to poor drainage as a result of residents’ actions.

“The drain has been filled with sand because people have blocked it so we are afraid we might have water getting into houses once it rains. We wish council could intervene before the worst happens,” said Ms Olivia Chuma of Mkhosana.

Victoria Falls City Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube warned residents that they risk being penalised.

Mr Ronnie Dube

“We will look into that and see what we can do. Residents are reminded that clogging the drainage system is a serious offence like tampering with infrastructure and attracts punitive fines.

“Residents are encouraged to approach council if they have challenges with access to their houses because the project is work in progress,” he said. [email protected]